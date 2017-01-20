Bigg Boss 10: Nitibha Kaul’s Special Gesture For Manveer With A Special Video

Ex Bigg Boss contestatnt Nitibha Kaul shared an amazing bond of friendship with her co-contestant Manveer Gurjar who is still in the show. They became friends on the show but few weeks back things turned between the two but both sorted out everything between the two.

Nitibha got evicted last week and is now campaigning for her dear friend and appealing to the fans to vote for Manveer. She recently posted a video on her Instagram account addressing Manveer fans. She said,“So i was in noida while back so i thought i would give this message to all Manveer Gurjar fans. I am completely supporting him and hope and pray that he wins the show because he really deserves to and he represents common man…to mai definitely chahungi ki Manveer Gurjar jeete aur hum saare commoners ka naam raushan kare. Aur mai usse finale pe milungi and i’ll tell you guys how it went.. [blows a kiss to fans]”

She captioned the video as,“A message for all#manveergurjar fans #manveergurjar#biggboss10 #nitibhakaul#bestwishes #bb10“.

A message for all #manveergurjar fans #manveergurjar #biggboss10 #nitibhakaul #bestwishes #bb10 A video posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:26am PST

