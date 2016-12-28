Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami And Rohan Mehra Threaten Each Other!

One contestant of this season who surely knows how to ruin any task is none other than Om Swami. Om Swami created a new drama in the house during the captaincy task “Toofani”. The self-proclaimed Godman had fixed himself outside the igloo door in order to become the new captain of the house. But his silly strategy created a huge ruckus in the house. Well, it seems Om Swami loses his mind and humanity during the every task of the show.

More than anyone, Rohan Mehra is quite annoyed with Om Swami’s nasty antics. Tonight, Rohan will be seen in never seen avatar after Om Swami tries to block the entry of igloo. Rohan and other housemates warn Om Swami to keep a distance from the entry of the igloo but Swami is no mood to go according to what other housemates want him to do. Rohan then takes a table and tries blocking the igloo door like Om Swami.

