Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami Creates Trouble For The Housemates As He Enters Back In The House-Watch Video

As earlier we revealed, another challenge looms upon Bigg Boss 10 contestants and this time, its do or die situation for them. It’s going to be a tug of war between winning “Captaincy” and increasing the “prize money”! Bigg Boss has introduced “Rail Task” in which Rohan Mehra and Monalisa will be jailers while other contestants will be the prisoners put inside the rail engine. Some amount is riding on each contestant, which they are not aware of. If the contestant steps out of the rail engine, he/she will fail to get back the riding amount to the prize money. On the other hand, the contestant who will step out of the engine will become the captaincy contender.

Well, Om Swami had walked out of the house for the hearing of his theft case and just when the task began, the troublemaker made an entry in the house from the main door. His entry in the house is surely a trouble siren for the housemates. As Swami came in late after the task started, he was not aware of some rules and so, Monalisa told Om Swami that if he steps out of the rail engine, he can become captaincy contender. As soon as he heard this, he wanted to step out of the engine but other housemates were stopping him in order to retain the money to the prize money. Well, the housemates were not aware that on Rs 444 is riding on Om Swami, which will not be beneficial in anyway.

Watch the video below: