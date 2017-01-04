Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami Starts Bleeding And You Won’t Believe What He Did Next!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Om Swami’s re-entry in the house was quite a worry and a danger sign for the housemates. Swami Om, who had walked out of the house for the hearing of his theft case in Delhi court, is back in the house. As we saw in the last episode, as soon as he entered the house, he started creating blunder in the “Maalgaadi” task. Without knowing the rules of the task, Om Swami got out of the rail. Bigg Boss then had to interrupt in the game and asked Om Swami to get inside the rail engine back as he can come out only before the buzzer rings. Later, Om Swami chooses to step down out of the engine in order to become the captaincy contender.

Well, the last episode of the reality show was quite filled with high voltage drama but tonight there is going to happen something very shocking. Tonight, Om Swami will be seen harassing Manu Punjabi, Manveer Gurjar, and Nitibha, who are the only left prisoners of the “Maalgaadi” task. In order to ruin their game, Om Swami enters the rail engine and start snatching away umbrella and other belongings of the trio. This created an intense fight against Manveer-Manu-Nitibha Vs Om Swami.

