Bigg Boss 10: Shocking! Om Swami To Drag His Inmates To The Court For This Reason

Just like any other episode, the last episode of Bigg Boss 10 was also all about intolerable Om Swami. As we saw in the last episode, Om swami left no stone unturned to harass the housemates after he was out of the captaincy league. When Om Swami could not digest the fact that he can’t be the captain of the house again, he started making strategies to strangle Rohan Mehra so that he is out of the captaincy league. From taking off his pants to strangulating Rohan Mehra so that he is out of the captainship race, Om Swami did it all and this might have definitely helped the makers to raise the TRPs of the show.

