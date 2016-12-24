Bigg Boss 10: OMG! Nitibha Kaul Asks Manveer To Remove His T-Shirt

There are many advantages of being on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. The contestants get fame, name, money and it has also been turning point for many celebrities. However, even after knowing, celebrities knowingly or unknowingly break some rules. To people who don’t know, the contestants are not allowed to carry any stuff that is inappropriate for the viewers. Before making their way inside the house, the makers inform the contestants that they can’t carry the clothes or other stuff that will create controversial content for the show.

Click Next To Know Why Nitibha Wanted Manveer To Remove His T-Shirt