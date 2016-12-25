Bigg Boss 10: Oops! Sonakshi Sinha Gets A SLAP On Salman Khan’s Show

This weekend of Bigg Boss 10 was truly nail-biting after Salman Khan lost his cool at Priyanka Jagga. Salman was seen in the worst mood after Priyanka talked rudely with him but the actor did not tolerate her drama. Priyanka starts weeping and says she doesn’t want to stay anymore. Salman then strictly warns her that this ‘Drama’ wouldn’t work on him and that she should leave his Bigg Boss 10 house. Well, Priyanka’s exit was declared as her straight eviction by Sultan star itself. This week of the show was an intense rollercoaster ride for the house and in order to bring more smiles and retain the same energy, celebrity guests Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Paul enter the house on the occasion of Christmas.

Sonakshi Sinha and Manish Paul will spend a good time inside the house with the housemates on the occasion of Christmas. The duo will be playing in some fun games and also gifts for the housemates. Well, last time Sonakshi Sinha’s promotion for Force 2 was not telecast but this time, the actress will be seen sharing the Bigg Boss 10 with her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan. Salman will play some fun games with Sonakshi and Manish Paul on the stage that will surely tickle your funny bone.

BUT WHY DID SONAKSHI GET A SLAP ON BIGG BOSS 10? CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!