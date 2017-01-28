Bigg Boss 10 Photos: Finalists Manveer, Manu, Lopamudra And Bani Get A Makeover Before Grand Finale!

Bigg Boss 10 finalists, Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar have finally geared up for the grand finale of the reality show. Well, who will be the winner, only time will tell but meanwhile, the top 4 finalists have got a magical makeover. Yes, Manu, Manveer, Bani and Lopa have got a new look for the finale.

Special hairstylists, makeup artists were sent inside the house for the new look of the 4 contestants. All the contestants have got their hair chopped and colored in the most magical way. Manveer is looking dapper in his short hair with rough beard look while Manu is also looking dashing. The two beautiful celebrity contestants, Lopa and Bani are nowhere behind and are looking amazingly gorgeous like never before in their new looks.

Well, it’s their day and moreover, all the contestants are living every moment of being pampered inside Bigg Boss 10 house a day before the grand finale. Why not? They are the top 4 finalists of the show and the whole nation has an eye on who will be the winner of the 10 season!

