Bigg Boss 10: Post Eviction, Priyanka Jagga’s SHOCKING Revelation About How She Was Tortured!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga left no stone unturned to give sleepless nights to the housemates. In fact, she even went to behave rudely with star host Salman Khan during the weekend ka vaar episode. Salman loses his temper completely and says “Please leave my home” to Priyanka. In fact, he even warns that he doesn’t want to see her again ever on the show and if Priyanka is seen ever on this channel, he will never work with the Colors Channel ever in the future.

Well, Priyanka is out of the house now and she is not “sorry” for what she did in the house with Salman Khan and other housemates. The foul-mouthed Priyanka Jagga shot a video of her to reveal the reason behind her such behaviour.

