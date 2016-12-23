Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga Makes A Shocking Revelation After Salman Khan Throws Her Out Of The House!

Finally, Salman Khan has taken a huge step and this happens for the first time in the history of the reality show. Foul-mouthed Priyanka Jagga, who left no stone unturned to harass housemates, has walked out of the house. Priyanka gave sleepless nights to the housemates throughout the week with her ridiculous behavior. Not just that, she even had guts to behave rudely with star host Salman Khan.

In tomorrow’s episode, Salman Khan will be seen in his worst mood ever. The actor loses his temper after Priyanka Jagga misbehaves and talks rudely with him. While interacting with the contestants, Salman Khan says, “Priyanka Jagga is the most aggressive contestant and also the one who abuses a lot on the show”

Priyanka reacts back to this and says, “I will do more” This did not go well with Salman Khan and he asked Priyanka Jagga to leave the house. The Sultan star says, “Do not use this tone with me as this drama will not be tolerated here, please leave my home.”

Priyanka shouts, cries and walks out of the house but what she did next is quite shocking. CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!