Bigg Boss 10: Was Priyanka Jagga Really Pregnant And Had A Miscarriage? She Reveals Something!

Priyanka Jagga’s exit from Bigg Boss 10 house had become a talk of the town as she was asked to leave the show by none other than star host Salman Khan itself. For the first time in the history of the show, Salman Khan had to throw someone out of the house after all the limits of humanity were crossed. But it seems, Priyanka Jagga has no regrets for what she did inside the house with the housemates as well as with the star host Salman Khan.

Since Priyanka Jagga has left the show, the buzz is that she was pregnant and that she suffered miscarriage inside the house. In fact, Priyanka’s brother had also posted something on his Facebook page that hint Priyanka was probably pregnant. His Facebook post read, “Unkai Show kai liya apna Bacha maar dai kya. Ab koi bhi jeet jaya BB ki sari TRP hum apnai ghar lai aai ya hi sach hai. Dwa mai Yaad . Picture Abhi Baki hai mere Dost.”

Soon everyone started assuming that Priyanka Jagga was pregnant but now the lady herself speaks the truth on the same.

CLICK NEXT TO KNOW WHAT PRIYANKA HAS TO SAY!