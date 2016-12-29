Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra Goes On Hunger Strike After Being Punished For Pushing Om Swami!

The game inside Bigg Boss 10 is getting serious after a shocking incident took place between Om Swami and Rohan Mehra. As we reported earlier, Om Swami instigated and tried destroying Rohan Mehra’s captaincy game to the extent that he went ahead to hit Swami. Rohan strongly pushed Om Swami after which Bigg Boss gave him a harsh punishment.

After Rohan pushed Om Swami, Bigg Boss as a punishment nominated him for the entire season. This did not go well and upset Rohan went to lock himself in the toilet. Not only Rohan but even Lopamudra Raut broke down into tears to see how Bigg Boss is being unfair with the decision and that such people like Om Swami are being supported on the show. She also tells Bigg Boss that if they want to remove celebrity contestants out of the show then they should remove them with all respect and not this way.

As Rohan locked himself in the toilet, Lopamudra asks him to calm down and come out of the toilet. Rohan refuses to come out and says that if he will stay in the house, he will continuing behaving in the same way with Om Swami. He also says that he will not eat or drink anything and stay inside the toilet until he is not allowed to go home.

