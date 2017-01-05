Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra Talks About His Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Kanchi!

Bigg Boss house is a place where the unexpected can be expected. This week in Bigg Boss 10, we will see some unexpected revealations by Rohan Mehra. And they are surely the cute ones!

The actor in a cute conversation with Bani J and Lopamudra Raut just revealed his marriage date with his former co-star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kanchi Singh. Kanchi and Rohan became friends on the show and soon stories of them being a couple started doing the rounds after people saw their close bonding on the sets. Even Kanchi’s social media account is loaded with pictures of Rohan.

The conversation about marriage and children began when Bani said that her sister loved being a mom. Lopa stated that so did her sister and best friend. Rohan told them that his sister got married when she was barely 21. Rohan said that he will get married when he is 30 which surprised the two girls because Rohan’s girlfriend Kanchi Singh is 6 years younger to him. But Lopa later comments that it’s always good if a guy is bit older as he behaves with maturity with the girl.

Well that means the actor will get married in coming 4 years! WOW!

