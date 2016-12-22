Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Someone SPECIAL Enters The House For Rohan Mehra

Christmas spirits will boatload with positivity, laughter, and tears inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. As earlier we revealed, housemates have geared up to do fun task called, “Battery”, which involves a chance to meet their loved ones. For the task, Om Swami and Manu Punjabi are made the two batteries of the house while other housemates will be given a chance to explore the apps when Bigg Boss will call each of them in the activity area. For the every app that the contestant would use, some percentage of the battery will be consumed. If the battery turns to zero, the housemates will not get any chance to meet their family members. But there’s a twist in the game; Manu and Om Swami have the power to recharge the batteries again but the duo will be required to perform some tasks for the same.

Well, the task is quite interesting and each contestant has got a golden opportunity to meet one of their family members. After Monalisa and Priyanka Jagga, Rohan Mehra got a chance to meet someone special. Yes, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Rohan Mehra got someone special, who is very close to his heart. Any guesses who? CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!