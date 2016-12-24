Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan Is All Praises For Manu Punjabi!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi, who is one of the strong contenders of the show has become everyone’s favorite. Since Manu is back in the house after his mother’s death, he has been winning hearts inside as well as outside the house. This week, foul-mouthed Priyanka Jagga had crossed all the limits and even made some personal comments on Manu’s dead mother. Despite that, Manu managed to maintain his calmness and did not think worth reacting to Priyanka Jagga’s ridiculous stuff. In fact, Manu has come out strong after all these and is going stronger after Salman Khan appreciated him.

Tonight, Salman Khan will be seen praising Manu Punjabi for winning everyone’s heart by maintaining his dignity and handling all the fights inside the house. Salman says, “Who do you think is the man of the week? I don’t know who the best performer of the week is but for me it’s only Manu Punjabi.”

Manu Punjabi gets happy and thanks Salman Khan for all the praises. Salman Khan then says, “Manu you have proved yourself and the way you have dealt with the situations especially after your mother’s death, hats off for that.”

Well, quite deserving!