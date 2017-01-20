Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan Will Not Host Grand Finale For This Reasons?

So as we all know Bollywood actor Salman Khan is a person who will not tolerate tantrums and wrong attitude of the contestants on Bigg Boss show. The actor has hosted many seasons of the reality show and has handled every type of contestants but this season, people like Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami went on to some different level. After much fights and creating a hullabaloo, Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami were thrown out of the house.

Salman Khan ousted Priyanka Jagga for misbehaving with her co-contestants and even threatened to cut ties with Colors channel if they bring back her on the show again. He even made it clear that Priyanka Jagga should not be seen on Colors ever or else he will not work with the channel further. As per our source, he also clearly told the Colors team to make sure that Priyanka and Swami are not invited to the grand finale of the show.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

But, recently reports were doing rounds that Om Swami, is set to make an appearance on Bigg Boss 10 finale. Wondering what will be Salman Khan‘s reaction now that Om Swami is attending the grand finale of Bigg Boss 10?

Do you think Salman Khan, who threatened to stop working with the channel if they got Priyanka back on the show, will allow Om Swami to be on the grand finale? Om Swami has made some ridiculous statements about Salman Khan and makers of the show, after which, we don’t think the actor will even think of hosting the grand finale. What do you think? Will Salman Khan boycott Bigg Boss 10 finale if Om Swami appears? Share your views in the comments section below!

Also Watch Video: Bigg Boss 10: Did Lopamudra Raut Just Reveal She Has Someone In Her Life!