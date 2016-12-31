Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan’s Grand Performance On Aaj Ki Party Will Leave You Excited- Watch Video!

The New Year special episode of Bigg Boss 10 is going to be entertaining like never before as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza’s star cast will be appearing on the show to lighten up the mood of the contestants. The celebrations inside the house were like never before and tonight’s episode is going to witness a fun-filled New Year night for the Bigg Boss 10 contestants.

Taking the entertainment quotient notch up, Salman Khan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 10 house with former contestant Karishma Tanna. Karisma will perform on Laila Main Laila from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. In fact, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar will be seen joining her on the stage to groove along. The Sultan star will also groove to his hit song “Aaj Ki Party” from blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

