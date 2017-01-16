BREAKING Bigg Boss 10 Eviction: Monalisa Or Rohan Mehra- Guess Who Gets Evicted!

Currently, Monalisa and her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are on cloud 9 as they have got an opportunity to marry each other on such a huge platform. To people who have come in late, Mona’s boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot has entered the Bigg Boss house to marry his ladylove. Vikrant entered the house through activity area and was asked to wait there. Bigg Boss then asked Mona to go inside without revealing anything much. She was surprised to see Vikrant on knees with a ring in his hand. Vikrant goes down on knees and proposes Monalisa for marriage. Mona’s excitement knows no bounds and she immediately says “Yes”

After which the duo stepped in the garden area and revealed everything to the housemates. The housemates congratulated the duo and the celebrations begun there itself. The Haldi ceremony will take place soon inside the house today. Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and Rohan Mehra will be from “Ladkiwale” while Manveer and VJ Bani will be from “Ladkewale”.

The duo will tie the knot tomorrow according to Hindu rituals in the house. So, will Mona leave the house along with Vikrant after the wedding? or will Rohan have to leave the house? CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!