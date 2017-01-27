Bigg Boss 10: Top 4 Finalists Break Down Into Tears As They Walk Down The Memory Lane!

As the controversial show is coming to an end, Bigg Boss 10 inmates got emotional watching their journey that was full of ups and downs inside the house. Yes, Bigg Boss shows the 3 months journey of top 4 finalists, Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will see the contestants walking down the memory lane. Tonight’s episode is set to turn emotional for all the contestants as well as for the viewers.

Bigg Boss calls each finalist inside a dark room where they are made to stand in the centre on the podium with the long screen placed in front of them. As the contestant settles down, the huge screen showcases their journey, which leaves them emotional. While some of the memories make them laugh, some make them cry.

From Manveer and Manu‘s fun times to Lopamudra Raut’s fights and happy moments, the journey witnesses it all. Manveer Gurjar breaks down as he sees the moment when his father had entered the house while Manu breaks down seeing his journey. The contestants can’t control their tears of joy, especially the commoners who have now become stars.

Bigg Boss puts huge smiles on their faces and the times which turned most difficult for them brought tears to their eyes. Well, this is the best thing about Bigg Boss! With 4 finalists left, let’s see who takes away the trophy on the finale that will happen on January 29!

