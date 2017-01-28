Bigg Boss 10: Top 4 Finalists Get Into Final War!

As it is said, Bigg Boss is a once in a lifetime opportunity and the contestants should give their best to win hearts of the audience. This season, commoners participated on the show as the contestants along with the celebrities for the first time in the history of the reality show. It was quite challenging for the celebrities to deal with the unknown side of the commoners, whom they have met for the first time. Though celebrities and commoners showed their bonding in the house, somewhere there has always been a difference between them.

Tonight, Farah Khan will be seen taking a class of the top 4 finalists Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar. Also present in the panel will be Puneet Issar, Malishka RJ, Ravi Dubey and a well-known journalist. Farah along with her panel will be seen grilling contestants with some tough contestants over their wrongdoings in Bigg Boss 10 house.

Later, it will also be a war of words between celebrities and commoners. Lopamudra Raut–VJ Bani and Manveer–Manu will be seen getting into argument over how celebrities and commoners have performed on the show. It is surely going to be interesting and moreover to know how the top 4 finalists will deal with every bitter question.

