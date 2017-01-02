Bigg Boss 10: Unbelievable Side Of Lopamudra Raut While Fighting With Rohan Mehra- Watch Video

Bigg Boss 10 has been one of the unexpected seasons so far and so are the changing equations in the house. Last week we saw how Lopamudra Raut stood by Rohan Mehra after Bigg Boss nominated him for the entire season as a punishment for hitting Om Swami. Lopamudra showed her friendship and stood by Rohan but now, suddenly their friendship has hit rock bottom.

Tonight, Lopamdra will be seen in a never seen avatar after Rohan Mehra says that she does not deserve loyal and good friends in her life. Rohan and Lopa got into an argument over something which made Rohan say that she only wants to listen to herself and not what others want. This left Lopamudra furious and their fight turned uglier.

Rohan then tells her that she does not deserve good friends in her life and what happened next was quite unexpected.