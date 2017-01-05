Bigg Boss 10: VJ Bani Does This Crazy Thing To Control Her Anger!

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 is going to be undoubtedly explosive one like never before. The troublemaker Om Swami will be seen doing the most disgusting thing during the captaincy task. As earlier we reported, Om Swami crossed all the limits and this time, he threw his pee on VJ Bani and Rohan Mehra. This left Rohan and Bani furious and in anger, they hit Om Swami. After this disgusting incident, Bigg Boss makers took a strict action of removing Om Swami from the house. Yes, the self-proclaimed Godman is out of the house after he threw his pee on Bani and Rohan.

Well, this incident has left everyone in shock and are unable to believe that Om Swami has stooped this low to become the captain of the house. VJ Bani who is mentally strong but emotionally weak is quite upset since the incident. Despite Om Swami thrown out of the house, Bani is still annoyed and is somehow trying to control her anger.

In order to calm down her hot head, VJ Bani was seen cooling her head inside the fridge of the house. Yes, VJ Bani opened the fridge door and put her head inside to cool down herself. It seems the housemates are going crazy now after being locked for months with a bizarre person like Om Swami. Don’t you think?

