Bigg Boss 10: VJ Bani Watches Her Emotional Rollercoaster Journey Inside The House- Watch Video!

From becoming the first captain of the house to her strong friendship with Gaurav Chopra, ugly fight with Lopamudra Raut to what not, VJ Bani’s journey inside Bigg Boss 10 house has been one rollercoaster ride. Bani’s journey was surely not easy with always being targeted and framed negatively by her fellow contestants. Known for her confidence and hot-headed nature, Bani had many ups and downs in this maddening world of Bigg Boss 10. However, she survived every obstacle and continued to show the same spirit in the game. Nothing could stop this rock star from being into the finale!

As the controversial show is coming to an end, tonight, Bigg Boss 10 inmates will be seen emotional as they watch their journey that was full of ups and downs inside the house. Bigg Boss calls each finalist inside a dark room where they are made to stand in the centre on a podium with the long screen placed in front of them. As the contestant settles, the huge screen showcases their journey, which leaves them emotional. While some of the memories make them laugh, some make them cry.

