Bigg Boss 10: VJ Bani’s Best Friends Gaurav Chopra And Gauahar Khan Bonding!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant VJ Bani’s BFF Gauahar Khan has been supporting her since day 1. Gauahar Khan has extended her support to bestie Bani J from outside with each passing day. While Bani was getting all the support from her fans and family from outside, she found a good friend Gaurav Chopra inside the Bigg Boss 10 house.

Bani and Gaurav’s unusual friendship gave us real friendship goals. The duo proved their friendship at every step and stood by each other at all times. Despite fighting with each other all the time, the duo stood for each other at every moment in the game. Well, since Gaurav is evicted, he is sending out his support for Bani from outside. Recently, he even met Gauahar Khan and going by his photo caption, it seems the duo had lots of gossip about Bigg Boss and their best friend Bani.

Gaurav shared a picture of him with Gauahar Khan and wrote,“When #G met #G #promises#uwereright #aurkuchh ?! @gauaharkhan

Getting nostalgia, Gaurav Chopra also shared a video where he is seen showing his bottle that he used inside the Bigg Boss 10 house.

#bb10 momento #etchings A video posted by Gaurav Chopra (@mrgravitas) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:26am PST

