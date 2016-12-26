Bigg Boss 10: VJ Bani’s Boyfriend Yuvraj Thakur Shares This Adorable Photo!

Ever since VJ Bani entered Bigg Boss 10 house, speculations were rife about her rumoured relationship with TV star Yuvraj Thakur. But speculations came to an end recently after Yuvraj confirmed his relationship with Bani. On the other side, while talking to Gaurav Chopra inside the house, Bani revealed the initials of her boyfriend, which is YT. Well, Bani is seen missing her boyfriend every now and then inside the house. In fact, Bani is often seen sleeping with Yuvraj’s t-shirt as she misses him.

Well, the duo has been missing each other and are taking their own way to secretly express their love. Yuvraj Thakur, who recently shared a video on Bani’s birthday, has once again taken a chance to express how much he loves her. He shared a photo in which Bani is seen pulling him closer and captioned it as, “I love you till the end of time that has no end @banij#soulcompanion #littlechild#loveyoutilltheend”

Click Next To See The Instagram Post