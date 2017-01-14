Bigg Boss 10: You Will Be SHOCKED To See Freaky VJ Bani’s Roadies 4 Audition Video!

An ex-Roadie turned VJ, Gurbani Judge aka Bani J is an inspiration to millions of youngsters today and her fitness freak attitude is quite visible on screen also. Bani, who is one of the contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 10, started her journey from MTV Roadies 4. She became the runner-up and continued her collaboration with the show in season 5 as a host.

The fitness freak gave her audition on the reality show while she was still studying at a boarding international school in Mussoorie. Her audition for the Roadies was the turning point of her career and for what she is today known for. Known for her daredevil attitude, Bani killed the audition round in front of Rannvijay Singh and Raghu Ram.

During the audition round, Bani was grilled for her quirky appearance and international accent, which she got while studying in an international school. Raghu Ram also grilled her and asked questions if she is an attention seeker and that she deliberately carries such look with loads of tattoos. Not agreeing with what they said, VJ Bani kept her attitude and answered to their every question during the auditions.

The audition video gives a glimpse of then and now journey of Bani, who has currently made it to top 6 on Bigg Boss 10/

