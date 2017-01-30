Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Wanted To Hit The Hairstylist After The Grand Finale!

Finally, Manveer Gurjar has become the winner of the reality show, Bigg Boss 10 with VJ Bani being the runner-up. It was surely a tough competition between the two but as a part of the game, only one can be the winner. Well, getting this close in the game is a big achievement. So both VJ Bani and Manveer are the winners of the show. Undoubtedly, Manveer’s life has changed in a good way and has become a star now.

Before the grand finale, Manveer Gurjar and other finalists were given a makeover. Manveer was quite upset with his look and did not want his hair and beard to be chopped. He said, “A couple of days back they had a grooming session and the stylists cut my hair and beard on their own. I was so angry at them and had they met me outside the house, I would have given it back to them. However, I knew that it was the show’s decision, so I did not react. Now when I go home, I am going to grow my beard again and groom it my way.”

After grand finale, in an interview with HT, Manveer Gurjar revealed what changed him inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. How he played his game carefully after knowing his mistakes. He said, “When I went inside I changed completely. I was short tempered initially and people were really scared. Salman Khan also pointed out that thing. I thought if I am going to stay in the house with the same attitude as I was outside the house, then I won’t be able to stay in the game. Then I decided to go on the backfoot and tried that the other contestants make mistakes in a task or behaviour. That is what I did. I played more with my heart than my mind.”

Well, known for his short temper, Manveer Gurjar has changed himself in numerous ways. He has won many hearts with his loyalty towards his fellow contestants and the way he played the game with all dignity.

