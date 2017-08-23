Bigg Boss 11: Guess Who Will Be The First Guest On Salman Khan’s Show!

The makers of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11 with host Salman Khan, have begun prepping up for the show.

Ever since the makers of the reality show made an announcement regarding the auditions, the excitement surrounding Bigg Boss 11 kept increasing with each passing day. Lately, the makers teased viewers by releasing the first promo of Bigg Boss 11 featuring Salman Khan as a host. Salman Khan, who has hosted eight seasons of the reality show, will be seen once again in a new avatar.

The show is expected to hit the small screen in the first week of October like it has been in the previous years as well. While the season 11 of the show is all geared up to rock the small screen soon, we have got some exciting news for you.

As per our source, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan might be the first guest on the show. Yes, if everything falls into place and as decided, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are very close to Salman Khan, will appear on Bigg Boss 11 for the promotions of their film, ‘Judwaa 2’, which is releasing on September 29.

The source close to the show reveals to us, “Varun Dhawan along with his Judwaa 2 co-stars might join Salman for the grand premiere launch of Bigg Boss. Things are being scheduled…keeping Judwaa 2 release date and premiere launch date in mind, the makers will decide if Varun should be the first guest or no.”

The source further reveals, “Salman has a cameo in Judwaa 2 and so, he wants Varun to be the first guest in order to be a part of film’s promotions along with the team. Let’s see how the makers decide.”

Well, the excitement begins and we are really wishing to see Varun and Salman Khan sharing the same stage on Bigg Boss 11. Also, we just can’t wait to see them grooving to the iconic track, “Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara”, which has been retained in Judwaa 2 as well.

Talking about the first promo, Salman Khan was seen watering a plant and also gets bullied by a neighbour. The actor-host basically revealed the concept of the show to have two houses. The theme of the upcoming season of the show will revolve around ‘Padosis’ and will bring together a unique mix of neighbourly contestants. This time, Bigg Boss house will see it all types of people that one typically finds in a locality.

As seen in the first promo, the catch phrase of the season seems to be “Tan Tana Tan Tan Tan Tara, yeh hai Bigg Boss season gyarah, padosi aa rahe hai bajaane baara, only on Bigg Boss season gyarah.”

The new season will see common people participating on the show along with celebrities again.

If you have not watched the promo yet, here it is:

