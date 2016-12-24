Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Excellent First Day Collection!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Dangal finally released yesterday. The film, which was making a right noise since its inception, is receiving applauds across the country. The film has left a positive impact on the audience and the positive reviews are just unstoppable.

Dangal is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film is mainly based on wrestling and on how a father leaves no stone unturned to craft his daughters to become wrestlers at an International level.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal has witnessed the amazing opening of around 55-60% on its first day in the morning shows. Once the first reviews of the film were out, Dangal managed to show the same growth in the evening and night shows. The first day Business of the film is excellent and is surely all set to break many records.

CLCK NEXT TO READ FIRST DAY COLLECTIONS OF DANGAL!