Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Inching Towards Rs 300 Crore Mark!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s recently released film Dangal has turned out to be one of the best biopics of 2016. Since its release, the film is unstoppable at the Box Office and is showing the same growth even after 10 days. The film, which is based on ex-wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, has witnessed amazing second weekend at the Box Office.

Dangal collected Rs. 29.15 crore (291 million) nett approx on its first day and witnessed an amazing weekend ahead. The film collected Rs 34 crore (340 million) nett approx on Saturday, Rs 41 crore (410 million) nett approx on Sunday, Rs 24.75 crore (247.5 million) nett approx on its first Monday, Rs 22.50 crore (225 million) nett approx on its first Tuesday, Rs 20.75 crore (207.5 million) nett approx on its first Wednesday, Rs 19.75 crore (197.5 million) nett approx on its first Thursday and Rs 18 crore nett approx on its second Friday.

Well, now the second-weekend collections are incredible and huge like never before. Dangal has broken another record with its Sunday collection.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

CLICK NEXT TO READ SECOND WEEKEND COLLECTION OF DANGAL!