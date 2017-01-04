Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Second Tuesday Business!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s recently released film Dangal is breaking new record each day since its release. The film is roaring at Box Office and is receiving rave response all over. After successful two weeks run at the Box Office, Dangal has shown the same growth and it seems to be unstoppable.

Nitesh Tiwari directorial Dangal had an amazing first week of Rs 192.46 crore nett approx and continued to show the phenomenal run in the second weekend too. Dangal had collected Rs 22 crore nett approx on its second Saturday and Rs 30.25 crore nett approx on its second Sunday. The film, which is based on the wrestling, continued to show the strong hold on its second Monday. Aamir Khan starrer collected Rs 13 crore nett approx on its second Monday but Tuesday has witnessed the first fall in the collection.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

CLICK NEXT TO READ SECOND TUESDAY COLLECTION OF DANGAL!