Box Office: Aamir Khan Starrer Dangal Superb First Week Collections!

Nitesh Tiwari directorial Dangal starring Aamir Khan is roaring high at the Box Office since day 1. The film, which is based on ex-wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, is receiving rave response across the country and overseas as well. Since its release, the film is unstoppable and breaking new record each day at the Box Office.

Dangal collected Rs. 29.15 crore (291 million) nett approx on its first day and witnessed an amazing weekend ahead. The film collected Rs 34 crore (340 million) nett approx on Saturday, Rs 41 crore (410 million) nett approx on Sunday, Rs 24.75 crore (247.5 million) nett approx on its first Monday, Rs 22.50 crore (225 million) nett approx on its first Tuesday and Rs 20.75 crore (207.5 million) nett approx on its first Wednesday.

For the first time any Bollywood film has grossed over Rs 20 crore each day during the weekdays and it’s quite commendable. In fact, the first week total of Aamir Khan’s Dangal is second highest after Salman Khan’s Sultan. CLICK NEXT TO READ FIRST WEEK TOTAL COLLECTION OF DANGAL!