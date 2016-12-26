Box Office: Could Aamir Khan’s Dangal Beat Salman Khan’s Sultan And Bajrangi Bhaijaan In It’s First Weekend?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s latest release Dangal has opened to rave reviews from critics and audience. The actor has hit a six out of the park with his much-awaited film. The film, which is based on the life of ex-wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, has created a history at the Box Office. And guess what? Dangal has entered the 100 Crore Club in 3 days flat!

Aamir Khan starrer collected Rs. 29.15 crore (291 million) nett approx on its first day and witnessed an amazing weekend ahead. The film collected Rs 34 crore (340 million) nett approx on Saturday and Rs 41 crore (410 million) nett approx on Sunday, taking the overall collection to Rs 104.25 crore nett approx. The Sunday collections of the film are the recording breaking and the first Bollywood film ever that earned such big in a single day.

Dangal has become third highest film so far to cross 100 crore mark in three days. The film has got the biggest opening weekend ever than any other Aamir Khan starrer. The film has collected Rs 104.25 crore nett approx in three days,

