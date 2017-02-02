Check Out Shweta Tiwari’s Son Reyansh With Sister Palak

Popularly known for playing Prerana in Kasauti Zindagi Ki, a role model for women, Bigg Boss winner and Aishwarya Rai of TV industry, Shweta Tiwari has seen ups and downs in life. At one side where she had a successful career ride, the other side of personal life gave her nightmares.

Having had a thorny married life with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary, Shweta divorced him and married another man Abhinav Kohli.

Shweta has a daughter from Raja Chaudhary named Palak. She has always been cherishing her motherhood. Then why not have another stage of motherhood with Abhinav Kohli.

Well! Shweta recently shared a picture of her son Reyansh with Palak on social media’s Instagram.

Shweta Tiwari welcomed the baby on November 27.

Well! In the picture, the siblings are seen sharing camera space and the newborn seems to be very conscious about camera. The infant is looking straight into the camera and looks adorably cute.

Shweta has captioned the picture as, “My Angels”.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli dated for nearly three years before tying the knot in 2013. Having gone through a stressful marriage, she finally divorced Raja a year ago before marrying Abhinav. Also, she had declared separation quite a long time ago before filing for a divorce.

She was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss and fortunately also won the season.

We hope we see more joyful moments in Shweta Tiwari’s life.