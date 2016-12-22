Just In Photos: Daddy Saif Ali Khan’s Adorable Photo With Kareena Kapoor Khan And Son Taimur Ali Khan!

Click Next To See More Photos

By now we all know, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to a baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan on Tuesday morning at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. While Kareena Kapoor gave birth to their first child, daddy Saif Ali Khan was also present in the labour room as he was spotted wearing hospital green wear. The whole Kapoor and Khan family were in a celebration mood. Just a few hours after the baby was born, a couple of pictures of the baby boy started doing rounds on the social media.

Well, now another new picture of papa Saif Ali Khan kissing mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan with baby Taimur in arms is going viral. It is the first adorable photo of the trio and worth million words. Isn’t the baby so cute? This new little member of the Pataudi and Kapoor family is spreading happiness all around.

Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a picture that read “Its a boy” and wrote, “Delighted to welcome Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi into the world. Both mother and son are healthy and doing well. Father is doing extremely well!”

Maasi Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture of her with Saif Ali Khan as they celebrated the arrival of the new member to their family.

In a statement, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena said, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all…With love, Saif & Kareena,”

