Divyanka Tripathi Will Not Be Performing With Vivek Dahiya On Nach Baliye 8!

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi will not be performing this week on Nach Baliye 8, and the reason will leave you sad.

Television’s most loved couple; Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have impressed their fans with their each performance on Nach Baliye 8. The much in love couple look very excited and happy after their each performance. The duo is leaving no stone unturned for the rehearsals of their dance performance on the celebrity dance reality show. While everything was going smooth, something has left Divyanka to walk out of the show. Yes, you read that right!

Divyanka will not be able to perform on the Nach stage only just for this week. Divyanka Tripathi’s old back injury (spondylitis and spasm) has resurfaced and has been advised by the doctors to take serious one-week bed rest. Divyanka took to her Instagram account to inform her fans about the same and soon, speculations started doing rounds that she has quit the show. However, the gorgeous actress will be back soon after a week.

Divyanka met with an accident two years back while rehearsing for Colors Style Awards with her co-actor Karan Patel at Filmcity Reliance Studios.

An annoyed me when my back pain coercively leaves me bed-ridden. #NothingToDo? #MakeInstaPosts! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Well, the great news is that Vivek will be performing with their choreographer and will be shooting for his final performance of the upcoming episode today. Here’s wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery and hoping to see her back on the Nach Baliye stage again!