Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: These Special Guests Will Be Seen On The New Year Special Episode!

The 2016 year is coming to an end and the whole world has geared up to welcome the New Year. This year, Bigg Boss 10 contestants are away from the family but the makers have made sure that they celebrate best New Year inside the house itself. New beginnings inside the Bigg Boss 10 house are going to be full of laughter like never before. Yes, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, special guests of the show have already begun for the shooting of “New Year” special episode.

Any guesses who are the special guests for the New Year Special episode?

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!