Exclusive Bigg Boss 10 Behind The Scenes: Shah Rukh Khan’s SECRET Chat With Sunny Leone!

Bigg Boss 10 started on a high note as two superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shared the same stage once again on Bigg Boss 10 weekend ka vaar.

The heartthrob of millions, Shah Rukh Khan joined his buddy Salman Khan on Bigg Boss for the promotions of his upcoming film Raees.

Salman and SRK’s bromance and much-admired friendship has always been a talk of the town. Salman Khan started the show saying, “Aapke Karan Arjun aa gaye.”

Also, none other than Sunny Leone joined Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 10 stage. The actress set the stage on fire with sizzling performance with Shah Rukh Khan on the remake version of Laila Main Laila from upcoming film Raees.

We bring some exclusive behind the scenes happenings. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, after the dance act, Shah Rukh Khan was heard talking to Sunny Leone that how his son AbRam is a big fan of her and that he even dances to tunes of Laila Main Laila. Yes, SRK revealed to Sunny that how AbRam reacts to the Laila Main Laila song every time when it comes on TV.

SRK is undoubtedly the king of Bollywood but there is no doubt that actually it is his little prince Abram, who is smoldering the fans with his cuteness. Don’t you think?

