Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Doctors Called Inside The House For VJ Bani!

This season of Bigg Boss is taking drastic twists and turns with each passing day. Each day is unexpected and being locked inside the house for months is surely not easy. There are times when the contestants fall ill and as an exception, the makers give all the treatment required. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, this time VJ Bani has severely fallen ill and doctors were immediately called inside the house for her treatment.

After the captaincy task “Malgaadi”, VJ Bani complained of not feeling well after which she was taken to the confession room for the checkup. After the checkup, doctors took the decision of taking her reports. For the reports, Bani was asked to stay empty stomach after which she was once again taken for the checkup. Well, we hope Bani gets well soon!

Meanwhile, the current situation of the house is very serious after Om Swami threw his pee on VJ Bani and Rohan Mehra. The makers have taken the major step and have thrown Swami out of the house. Yes, Om Swami is permanently out of the house!

