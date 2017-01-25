Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: These Former Contestants Will Reunite With Top 4 Finalists Of The Show!

In the final days of the reality show Bigg Boss 10, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep their viewers glued to the television screens. As earlier, we revealed, Bigg Boss has introduced an interesting task called, “BB 10 Mela”. As a part of mela, each contestant has been given a certain role. For the task, housemates have to keep entertaining their guests with their particular role. In return, they will get certain points, only if they successfully manage to entertain their guests.

The BB Mela task saw Mandana Karimi and then Nitibha Kaul as the guests on the day 1 of the task. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, after Rohan Mehra’s eviction, the task has been resumed once again. This time, more 3 former Bigg Boss contestants will enter the house as guests. Today, Lokesh Kumari, Navin Prakash, and Rishabh Sinha will enter Bigg Boss 10 house. It will be amazing to see former contestants reuniting with the top 4 finalists Lopamudra Raut, VJ Bani, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi.

This is surely going to be an interesting week of Bigg Boss with many twists and turns. With Bigg Boss 10 getting its top four finalists, Lopa, Manveer, Manu and Bani, let’s see who walks away with the trophy.

