Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Guess Who Are The Next Two Special Guests Of Salman Khan’s Show

The shooting for the Saturday’s episode of weekend ka vaar started on a very bad note for star host Salman Khan. For the first time ever in the history of the reality show, Salman Khan asked someone to directly walk out of the house. As reported earlier, Salman asked Priyanka Jagga to leave Bigg Boss 10 house after she behaved rudely with the actor. The housemates too were shocked to see Salman Khan in such intense avatar but that was the much-needed step taken by the actor.

While you are waiting to catch all these tomorrow on weekend ka vaar episode, we have some EXCLUSIVE news from Sunday’s weekend ka vaar episode that will bring smiles on your special. The weekend special episode will witness a good share of fun and frolic, apart from the eviction. Not one but two special guests and celebrities will be seen entering inside Bigg Boss 10. Want to know who are the two special guests of this week? CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!