Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What Happened When Monalisa’s Boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Entered The House!

The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 10 are going to be an emotional rollercoaster ride for the housemates as they will get a chance to meet their family. With the Christmas fervor pouring in, Bigg Boss decided to bring some happiness and a day to remember for the housemates. The housemates have geared up for a fun “Battery” task, which involves entry of family members.

For the task, Om Swami and Manu Punjabi are made the two batteries of the house while other housemates will be given a chance to explore the apps when Bigg Boss will call each of them in the activity area. For the every app that the contestant would use, some percentage of the battery will be consumed. If the battery turns to zero, the housemates will not get any chance to meet their family members. But there’s a twist in the game; Manu and Om Swami have the power to recharge the batteries again but the duo will be required to perform some tasks for the same.

The first contestant who got the opportunity to meet one of their family members was Monalisa. Yes, Monalisa got a chance to meet her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. As he entered the house through the main door, Monalisa ran to hug him and broke down into tears. Vikrant then met everyone and also spent some good time inside the house. Stay updated to know what ruckus Vikrant creates in the house.

Well, this week is going to be high on emotions as after 10 weeks, the contestants will get a chance to meet their loved ones.

