Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What Lopamudra Raut Did As Rohan Mehra Got Evicted!

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 is just 5 days away from the grand finale. The house witnessed the most crucial eviction last night. As earlier we exclusively revealed, Rohan Mehra got evicted as he received less votes as compared to Bani J. This news was definitely shocking for all the Rohan fans as well as for the housemates. In fact, this was most unpredictable eviction so far. Both Rohan and Bani have a strong and huge fan following. Rohan Mehra’s fans are quite upset with the eviction. Bigg Boss 10 contestant Lopamudra Raut could not believe that Rohan is evicted.

Bigg Boss askeded Rohan and Bani to stand together in front of their individual buzzers. The set up was in the garden area of Bigg Boss 10 house. Also, two cutouts (posters) of Rohan and Bani were placed in front of them. Bigg Boss then announced that both Bani and Rohan have to press the buzzer together and the poster that catches fire will be the one who gets evicted.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

As Rohan’s poster caught fire, Lopamudra Raut could not believe and broke down into tears. She badly cried seeing her best friend Rohan Mehra leaving the house and refused to accept that he is evicted from the show at this stage of the game. Well, Lopa and Rohan have been two good friends of Bigg Boss season 10. The duo had many fights but always stood for each other in their wrongs and rights.

With Bigg Boss 10 getting its top four finalists, Lopa, Manveer, Manu and Bani, let’s see who walks away with the trophy.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 10!

Also Watch Video: Shocking! Bigg Boss Ex Contestant Priyanka Jagga Bags A Bollywood Film