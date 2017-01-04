Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Here’s What VJ Bani And Rohan Mehra Do With Om Swami After He Throws His Pee

There is no denying that Bigg Boss 10 makers have got bizarre person Om Swami as the contestant of the show. As earlier, we EXCLUSIVELY revealed, this time Om swami has stooped to a new level by throwing his pee on Vj Bani and Rohan Mehra. As the housemates were supporting VJ Bani in the captaincy task, angry Om Swami did this disgusting thing and Vj Bani and Rohan Mehra turned out to be his target.

Now we EXCLUSIVELY reveal that the whole house is against Om Swami and they have taken a major step that we think should have been taken long back. Wondering what housemates have done against Om Swami after his ridiculous step. CLICK NEXT TO READ!