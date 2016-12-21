Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Lopamudra Raut Requests Bigg Boss To Not Telecast Something Very Shocking!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Priyanka Jagga has been giving sleepless nights to the housemates since day 1. As we saw in the last episode, Priyanka targeted Monalisa and made some personal comments on her relationship with Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Now, Priyanka Jagga has found a new target and its none other than Lopamudra Raut.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Priyanka Jagga and Lopamudra Raut get into an ugly verbal fight and it can be termed as the worst catfight of the season. Yes, the two even went on to abuse each other but Priyanka crossed all the limits and stooped down to a low once again.

GUESS WHAT SHE DID! FIND OUT NEXT!