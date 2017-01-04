Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Makers Of The Show Just Taken This Strict Action Against Om Swami After He Threw His Pee On VJ Bani And Rohan!

Taking the lead to do most disgusting things in Bigg Boss 10 house is none other than Om Swami. As earlier, we revealed, this time Om Swami has done something utterly disgusting. The self-proclaimed Godman has turned maniac and this time he has done something beyond the limits. Om Swami has thrown his pee on VJ Bani and Rohan Mehra. Yes, you read that right!

As the housemates were supporting VJ Bani in the captaincy task, angry Om Swami did this disgusting thing and once again, Rohan Mehra and Bani turned out to be his target. As Om Swami threw his pee on them, Bani and Rohan could not control their anger and headed to hit him. VJ Bani kicked him while Rohan Mehra once again slapped Om Swami. This time, the whole house is against Om Swami and has demanded Bigg Boss to take action against Om Swami.

Well, Bigg Boss makers are planning to strict action against Om Swami after he threw his pee on Rohan Mehra and VJ Bani. Things have turned serious inside the house and we EXCLUSIVELY reveal what the makers are currently up to over the recent incident.