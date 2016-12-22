Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa’s Boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Creates RUCKUS In The House!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Monalisa and Manu Punjabi are committed to their partners outside the house but their closeness on the show has grabbed all the eyeballs. Since day 1, Mona and Manu have managed to grab all the limelight with their intimate moments. But Mona’s closeness with Manu has created a mess into her personal life as her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot is quite upset with what’s going inside the house. After entering again inside the house from the secret room, Manu Punjabi time and again said that nothing is going on between them.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

Well, now Bigg Boss has introduced a task, which involves housemates to meet their family members. Monalisa got the opportunity to meet her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. As he entered the house, Monalisa ran to hug him and broke down into tears. Vikrant then met everyone and also spent some good time inside the house.

But do you think everything went so smoothly after Vikrant entered the house? Of course, not! CLICK NEXT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS