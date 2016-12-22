Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Not One But Two Special People Arrive To Meet VJ Bani!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant VJ Bani has a huge fan following and is one of the strongest contestants of the show. Bani has been fighting and being herself since day 1 of the show and nothing has stopped her from going strong in the game. But there are times Bani gets quite emotional and that’s only when it’s about her family and best friends. After spending 10 weeks inside the house with many ups and downs, VJ Bani finally gets a chance to meet two special people of her life.

As earlier we revealed, with the Christmas fervor pouring in, Bigg Boss decided to bring some happiness and a day to remember for the housemates. The housemates have geared up for a fun “Family App” task, which involves entry of family members. Priyanka Jagga gets a chance to meet her two sons while Monalisa gets a chance to meet her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Manveer gets a chance to meet his father, on the other hand, Rohan and Gaurav Chopra get a chance to meet their brothers.

