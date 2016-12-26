Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami Once Again Creates A New Drama In The House!

New week inside the Bigg Boss 10 house brings lots of hopes, anticipations and new tasks for the week. As earlier we revealed, after the luxury budget task, Bigg Boss introduced the captaincy task of the week. The housemates had lost luxury budget task of the week and so, it was important for them to give their best in the captaincy task.

For the captaincy task, an Igloo house also known as snow hut has been placed in the garden area of the Bigg Boss 10 house. Every time when there will be a sudden storm inside the house, the contestants have to run and hide themselves into the igloo. The one, who will be last to enter inside the igloo will be out of the captaincy race. This will happen repeatedly and after every buzzer, the housemates have to run to secure their place inside the igloo house. Isn’t this an amazing and fun task?

But hold on, nothing goes easy inside the Bigg Boss 10 house and once again, the captaincy task witnessed a new drama and arguments. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Om Swami created a new drama in the house during the captaincy. The self-proclaimed Godman fixed himself outside the igloo house in order to become the new captain of the house. Yes, Om swami keeps sitting at the door of the snow hut so that it’s convenient for him to go enter the igloo. This man is going insane!

Well, it seems Om Swami loses his mind and humanity during the tasks of the show and it remains to see how housemates deal with this problem.

