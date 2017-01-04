Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami Does This Funny Thing To Apologise Housemates!

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Om Swami stoops to a new low with each passing day. The housemates were breathing a sigh of relief after Om Swami‘s sudden exit for his court hearing but the troublemaker is back in the house. From ruining the tasks to creating unnecessary fights, Swami Om has done it all and this time, it was no exception. In order to harass the housemates, Om Swami started snatching an umbrella from Manu and Nitibha during the “Maalgadi” task. While snatching, Om Swami hurt himself and he started yelling that Manu and Nitibha tried hurting him.

What he did next was quite shocking! We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Swami Om created a new drama out of nowhere by asking Bigg Boss to call doctors for his finger cut treatment. After the hours of drama, Om Swami got down to his usual way of feeling guilty for what he did. This time, Om swami used a new way to feel sorry. Wondering what he did?

